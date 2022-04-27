Hamas: Syria attack proves Israel is a threat to region

In its statement issued on Wednesday night, Hamas said that the attack once again proved that Israel is a threat to the region.

The movement added that the attack also showed that the Zionist regime is dangerous and threatens security and interests of the Islamic countries.

Israel, in the early hours of Wednesday, fired missiles at areas near the capital Damascus.

The Syrian air defense intercepted most of the missiles.

The regime has stepped up its airstrikes on Syria in the past months, despite repeated calls by the Damascus government to stop them.

Syria says the attacks are a violation of its sovereignty.

It denounced the latest Israeli attack too and sent a letter to the United Nations, asking the world body to condemn the attacks and help stop them.

Syria says it has the right to respond to Israeli strikes.

