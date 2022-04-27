Ayat. Jannati: Palestinians’ resistance has intensified hatred towards Zionist regime

Ayatollah Jannati was speaking on Wednesday at a Guardian Council meeting.

He hailed the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, for designating the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day.

Ayatollah Jannati said that the move has kept alive the Palestinian issue, and along with the Palestinian people’s resistance, has intensified hatred towards the occupying Zionist regime.

On the occasion of International Quds Day, people in different countries, including Muslim states, take to the streets in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people whose land is occupied by Israel for decades now.

This year, the event is marked on April 29.

Calls for a greater participation in the Quds rallies have been growing in the wake of recent Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds City where the regime’s forces have attacked worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site to Muslims.

The Israeli aggression has drawn widespread international condemnation.

4194**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish