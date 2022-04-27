Iran DM: All countries should confront US dominance of world

Iranian and Chinese defense ministers in a meeting underlined the need for developing bilateral relations in order to forge regional security.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides addressed various international developments as well as US' unilateral moves and hegemony.

Pointing to the policy of Iran in developing relations with neighboring and Asian countries, the Iranian defense minister said that holding such bilateral meetings will help to deepen relations between Iran and China and ultimately to maintain peace and security in the region and the world.

Brigadier General Ashtiani, meantime, expressed concern over the escalation of security crises in the world, saying that these crises are rooted in the hegemonic policies of the West and the US.

Chinese Defense Minister, for his part, lauded the historical background of Iran-China relations, and underlined that the main purpose of his visit to Iran is upgrading the level of strategic defense cooperation between the two countries.

Wei Fenghe said that many of the world's wars and insecurities are rooted in US hegemonic and unilateral actions, adding, "Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Iran and China will play an important role in thwarting such moves."

