Iran, Malaysia call for strengthening bilateral ties

Amirabdollahian and his Malaysian counterpart discussed the Palestinian matter, regional and international developments, as well as bilateral issues.

Referring to Al-Quds Day and the sacrilege of al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds during the holy month of Ramadan by the Zionist regime, Amirabdollahian thanked Saifuddin Abdullah for condemning the actions of the usurper Zionist regime and Malaysia's reactions in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Welcoming the meeting of the special committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Palestine at the ministerial level, he stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that given the importance of this issue, it should be investigated at the council of ministers level.

Calling on Malaysia to use its membership capacity in the Human Rights Council to condemn the Zionist regime and lift the blockade of Gaza, he noted that Iran strongly opposes the normalization of relations between some states and the fake Israeli regime.

Stressing finalizing the memorandum of understanding between the two sides on consular and judicial issues, Amirabdollahian thanked the amnesty order for some Iranian nationals imprisoned in Malaysia.

The two sides emphasized the importance of further developing relations.

Abdullah, for his part, stressed the synergy of joint efforts by Iran and Malaysia in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to pursue the Palestinian cause, adding that his country has good relations with all different Palestinian groups.

Pointing to his country's determination to enhance bilateral relations and focus on new areas of relations between the two states, Malaysia's Foreign Minister called the ongoing consultations and developments between the two states important.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish