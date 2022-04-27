Iran, Iraq resolved to boost cooperation: Qalibaf

Qalibaf made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Al-Halbousi.

"Our heartfelt desire is to create a strong Iraq and a strong Iran to facilitate bilateral and global relations," he said.

Qalibaf also referred to a law being approved in the Iraqi Parliament which regards any relations with the Zionist regime as a crime, and said all the Islamic countries have to make efforts so as not to let undermining the taboo of normalizing relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

The Iraqi parliament speaker, for his part, said that he and his colleagues in the parliament will make their best to lift the hurdles on the way of expansion of bilateral relations with Iran.

Al-Halbousi hailed Iran’s support for Iraq during the country’s fight against Daesh terrorists and commemorated the memory of those who were martyred in this fight.

