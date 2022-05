Major General Bagheri met and held talks with China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed the latest international and regional developments, the expansion of strategic, defense, and security relations, plus ways to promote the level of interaction between the armed forces of the two states.

Wei Fenghe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning to meet senior Iranian military officials.

