Iran envoy to Pakistan condemns Karachi terrorist attack

Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Wednesday said Yesterday's tragic terrorist incident in Karachi which resulted in the death of a number of Pakistani and Chinese nationals once again reminded the ugly face of terrorism.

“While condemning this terrorist act & offering condolences, I wish good health to the injured and survivors,” he said.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Chinese embassy and offered condolence over the sad demise of the Chinese nationals in a suicide attack at Karachi University earlier that day.

At least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack inside the premises of Karachi University.

Terrorist outfit Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility of the attack carried out by women suicide bomber.

