Iran supporter of Palestinian cause: Islamic Jihad

Ziyad al-Nakhalah made the remarks at an online conference on World Quds Day which falls on April 29 this year.

It was father of the Islamic Revolution – the late Imam Khomeini – who named the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as World Quds Day over four decades ago.

As al-Nakhalah noted, Palestinian nation continues its Jihad and Resistance to defend Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The official went on to say that Palestinians will not give the Holy Quds to the aggressors.

He further appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for its stance on Palestinian cause.

At the end of his remarks, the official criticized those who have kept silent on the Zionist regime of Israel’s oppression and aggression against the Palestinian nation.

Recently, the Zionist regime of Israel attacked the worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque and killed and wounded some Palestinians.

