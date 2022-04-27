Unilateral Coercive Measures jeopardize economic growth of countries: Envoy

Ershadi made the remarks addressing the 55th Commission on Population and Development under Item 3: “Population and sustainable development, in particular sustained and inclusive economic growth”.

The full text of Ershadi statement is as follows:

Mr. Chairman,

It is a great privilege for me to address the 55th Session of the Commission on Population and Development. I would like to take this opportunity and extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the other members of the Bureau on your election.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been and continues to be a severely exacerbating situation worsening the vulnerabilities and inequalities within a multitude of societies. Furthermore, it has devastatingly impacted sustainable development and humanitarian needs while disrupting economies, employment and working conditions, quality education, health systems, global trade, supply chains and travel as well as agricultural, industrial and commercial systems thereby significantly impacting food prices. Despite the challenges posed, it has also taught us the significance of combining our efforts and the importance of placing people, especially people in vulnerable situations, at the very center of our responses.

Under the current difficult circumstances arising from COVID-19, Unilateral Coercive Measures also seriously jeopardize the economic growth of the targeted countries as well as hamper easy access to basic medical items and requirements thus endangering the lives and health of their citizens. Medicines, medical supplies and health commodities have been targeted through tight restrictions of foreign exchange resources resulting in the violation of the right to health and the right to life of the affected countries’ populations.

As the representative of a Country whose people are subjected to the most brutal and illegitimate unilateral coercive measures, I would like to seize this opportunity to call for the complete and immediate lifting of all aforementioned measures in order to ensure the full achievement of economic and social development as well as enable targeted countries to effectively repair their economies while guaranteeing the well-being of their people in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Despite all of the restrictions and pressures caused by the illegal sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken concrete steps to formulate and implement population policies and measures as part of its National Development Plan. In this connection, priority has been given to increasing youth population, women’s empowerment as well as demographic dividend and demographic windows of opportunity through employing elders' experiences in social and economic development.

Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi

At the same time, the health sector in Iran has undergone significant reforms concerning system policies and services to achieve the target of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and improve citizens’ satisfaction with health service provision while enhancing equity. In this connection, women, in particular, have been provide with access to all necessary health services, including reproductive health care services along with economic incentives to support female-headed households.

As a Country that currently hosts more than 5 million refugees, in particular Afghan refugees, Iran has remained dedicated to its humanitarian commitments and, among other services, has continued to provide the children of undocumented refugees in Iran with the opportunity to receive education in Iranian schools.

As Iranian society faces the prospect of a significant portion of its population ageing in the coming decades - in light of previous decades’ strong demographic transitions - the Iranian Government has established a National Council for Older Persons in order to provide special attention to the elderly population with the aim to implement related policies and programs.

In conclusion, let me reiterate my delegation's full support for your efforts, Mr. Chairman, to lead the work of the Commission to a successful conclusion.

