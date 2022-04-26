Iran's Asghar Farhadi chosen as jury member of 75th Cannes Film Festival

The head of this year’s festival, too, was elected after lots of speculations.

The French actor Vincent London, who won the gold Palm Tree of last year’s festival for his acting in the film Titan will be the head of the 75th festival’s board of jurors.

Farhadi was among the contestants for that position this year.

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is an upcoming film festival scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28, 2022.

The festival will see a tribute to actor Tom Cruise, whose film Top Gun: Maverick is due to premiere at the festival. The official poster for the festival was designed in honor of The Truman Show.

‘Leyla’s Brothers’ directed by Saeed Rustaie, will be Iran’s representative among 18th fields in the main competition of this year’s Cannes Festival.

The Iranian-Swedish director, Ali Abbasi, too will with his Persian language film “The Sacred Spider, coproduced by France, Germany, Sweden and Denmark, too, will be in this year’s main competition.

Also ‘Imagination’, directed by Ali Behdad, whose leading role is acted by Leila Hatami is among the 7 full length feature films in Cannes Festival Film Critics Week films.

