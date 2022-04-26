Apr 26, 2022, 12:04 PM
Iranian players crowned champion in UAE padel tennis tournament

Tehran, IRNA – A team of two Iranian tennis players became the champion in UAE padel tournament.

Sohrab Derafshi and Arya Roghani made it to the final in the 2022 Abu Dhabi padel tennis tournament.

They defeated rivals from Spain and Belgium and were crowned champions of the competitions.

