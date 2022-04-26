Iranian players crowned champion in UAE padel tennis tournament

Sohrab Derafshi and Arya Roghani made it to the final in the 2022 Abu Dhabi padel tennis tournament.
They defeated rivals from Spain and Belgium and were crowned champions of the competitions.
