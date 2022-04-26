Afghanistan crisis common challenge for Iran, Pakistan: PM Sharif

According to official sources in Pakistan, Sharif made the remarks in a meeting with diplomats and ambassadors of Islamic countries in an Iftar banquet at the premier’s palace in Islamabad on Monday night.



Ambassadors from different states such as Iranian envoy Mohammad-Ali Hosseini participated in the meeting.



The Pakistani prime minister lauded the ambassadors of Islamic countries in this Iftar banquet, expressing gratitude for congratulatory messages from the leaders of the Muslim nations in particular Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of his election as new premier in Pakistan.



Sharif stated that collaboration among neighboring Islamic states to assist the Afghan people and save their lives from human crisis is inevitable.



Unanimity and cooperation among Muslim nations can pave the way for reaching peace and welfare, and fighting poverty as well as securing common interests, he said adding that peace and development in Islamic countries should be guaranteed and promoted.



As to the current situation in Afghanistan, occupied Palestine, and Kashmir, the premier said that the situation in al-Quds is heart-breaking for all Muslims, urging Islamic countries to prevent from heinous crimes committed by Israeli regime.



The crisis and continuation of the condition in Afghanistan is a challenge for Iran and Pakistan as neighboring its states, Sharif said, warning that repercussions of the crisis in Afghanistan will affect other Muslim nations as well.



He also called for creating a unified front among neighbors of Afghanistan to assist Afghan people and tackle humanitarian crisis in this country.



The Pakistani Government is ready to cooperate with other Islamic nations and their leaders to pave the way for achieving common goals and interests.



Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League party, was elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan on April 11.



In his first speech as prime minister at Pakistan’s parliament, he underlined the need for expansion of ties with China and other regional countries such as Iran, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, noting that the new government in Islamabad is keen on enhancing brotherly ties with Tehran.

