Cuban ambassador hails IRNA’s role in reflecting realities of region

Casals made the remarks during a meeting with IRNA Managing-General Ali Naderi in the news agency’s headquarters in Tehran.

He underlined the need for resistance against the “media terrorism” as he said the West is using incredible resources for creating unity against Iran and Cuba.

Speaking during the meeting, the IRNA chief said that Iran and Cuba have many common grounds, the most important of which is the resistance against brutal sanctions of the United States.

He said that the two countries can have further media cooperation so as to be able to defuse US sanctions in a more efficient way.

The Cuban ambassador, for his part, said that during his short stay in Iran he has seen high potentials for cooperation with the country.

He noted that focus on political relations has caused Iran and Cuba to neglect the significance of trade relations.

The ambassador also underlined the need for launching flight between Tehran and Havana.

