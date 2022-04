Iran’s consulate in Erbil said on Tuesday that the Iranian delegation arrived in the city two days ago and they have so far had meetings with President of Kurdistan Democratic Party Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq Masrour Barzani, and President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.

During the meetings, both sides called for further expansion of bilateral relations in all areas.

