Spox: Iran consulates in Afghanistan are open

Regarding the activities of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul and its consulates in other cities of Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said that all consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan are open and continue their activities.

He emphasized that Afghanistan's ruling administration is expected to ensure and protect the full security of diplomats and diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan.

Iranian diplomatic missions in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and the third-largest city, Herat were targeted on Monday.

Less than 15 Afghan citizens gathered outside the Iranian embassy in Kabul while a larger number also gathered outside the Iranian consulate in Herat, chanting slogans and throwing stones at the building.

They tried to enter the consulate building but failed after the Herat governor intervened. They were later dispersed as Taliban forces and the consulate guards opened fire in the air.

Some sources in Herat believe that the two groups namely the Afghan Freedom and Justice Movement, as well as Women Justice-seekers, who used to be financed by the West prior to the Taliban rule, were behind the incident. The sources say that these groups have called for protests in the coming days.

Earlier, Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Bahador Aminian, in a recent interview, had warned that “a plot is coming".

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh also commented on the events in Kabul and Herat.

He said that the rulers of Afghanistan are definitely responsible for protecting diplomatic missions in that country.

The security of the Iranian embassy and consulates in Herat and other Afghan cities should be fully safeguarded and these missions should be given guarantees that they can continue their activity in a safe environment, Khatibzadeh added.

Referring to deep ties between Iran and Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh warned about plots against the two neighbors.

