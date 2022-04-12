COVID-19 kills 28 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 28 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,678, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

2,737 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 378 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,927,042 patients out of a total of 7,197,505 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,411 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,116,410 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,227,374 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,612,163 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish