Iran mulling visa waiver for spectators of Qatar World Cup 

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami said on Tuesday that final decision on temporary cancelling of visa for Qatar World Cup would be decided on in today’s meeting of the cabinet headed by First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber.



The tourism minister also referred to a suggestion on hosting world cup spectators in two islands of Kish and Qeshm in southern Iran, noting that this sport event is a good opportunity to pave the way for presence of foreign tourists to visit attractions of Iranian free zones.



As to the advantages of the southern islands, Zarghami argued that islands such as Kish and Qeshm enjoy appropriate infrastructures and vicinity to the venue of the World Cup 2022 to host fans of this sport event.



Establishment and Administration of Special Economic Zones in the Islamic Republic of Iran is coordinating with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism in order to pave the ground for hosting fans of the sport event, he said, adding that such programs are not only for Kish and Qeshm islands; there are some plans for other regions in Iran.



The cabinet member went on to say that some meetings have been held to make decisions on legal procedures of cancelling visa requirements for spectators from Qatar during the World Cup 2022 and that today’s session is going to be held in the presence of the first vice president and certain minister in this respect.



The latest developments will be discussed in the session and all decisions will be announced on visa waiver soon, he noted.



In another occasion, Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi and his Qatari counterpart Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti explored ways that the Islamic Republic can support Qatar's hosting of FIFA World Cup 2022 in a meeting in Kish Island in southern Iran on April 10.



The ministerial meeting was held in the pursuit of a visit to Doha by President Ebrahim Raisi, where he voiced Iran's support for the neighboring country to host World Cup.



On April 11, Iran and Qatar inked six documents and agreements on air transportation and World Cup 2022. The signing ceremony was held in Kish Island, southern Iran, attended by Iran’s Qasemi and Qatar’s Al Sulaiti.



The documents consist of an agreement signed by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during his trip to Qatar, three cooperation documents on air transportation, a document on maritime transportation, and a document on Qatar World Cup 2022.



Qatar’s Ambassador to Iran Mohammad bin Hamad al-Hajari also accompanied Iranian and Qatari ministers on Kish trip.

