Iran’s trade with neighbors up by 43%

Head of Iran’s Customs Administration Alireza Moqaddasi said that Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring countries has seen a considerable growth in the last Persian year, compared to the year before.

In aggregate, Iran’s business exchange with those countries amounted to 100,131,000 tons of goods worth 51.875 billion dollars between March 2021 and March 2022.

From that amount, exports amounted to 75,445,000 tons of goods worth 26.29 billion dollars and imports amounted to 24,686,000 tons of goods worth of 25.846 billion dollars.

Iran’s trade with its neighbor saw a 23-percent growth in weight and a 43-percent rise in value in the aforementioned period compared to the year before (March 2020-March 2021).

Iraq, Turkey, and the UAE were the biggest importers of Iranian goods, while the UAE, Turkey, and Russia topped the list of Iran’s import sources.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish