Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 12

*** IRAN DAILY

– Raeisi: Iran following strategy outlined by Leader in Vienna talks

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said his administration has repeatedly stressed that its strategy in the Vienna talks on the restoration of a 2015 nuclear deal is the one announced by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Making the remarks in an address to a Sunday night meeting with domestic media CEOs, Raeisi added that, at times, some people pretend as if the nuclear negotiations are the country’s sole foreign policy issue, which is incorrect, president.ir wrote.

The administration, he said, considers the nuclear talks as one of the country’s foreign policy issues.

– Oil drops below $100 on reserves release and China lockdowns

Oil prices dropped by $4 a barrel on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China.

Brent crude for June delivery was down $4.29, or 4.2%, at $98.49 a barrel by 1341 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $4.33, or 4.4%, to $93.93.

– 4,000-year-old cave discovered in Gilan Province

An ancient cave, dating back to 4,000 years ago, was discovered in Palang Darreh, a village in Rudbar, northern province of Gilan, said Vali Jahani, director general of the provincial Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization.

He added that the entire length of the cave is about seven meters and its entrance is one meter wide, IRNA reported.

A number of objects, dating back to Bronze Age, were found during the archeological studies conducted in the newly-found cave. Access to the cave is impossible without special equipment.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

– Iran Pummel Maldives in 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualification

Iran humiliated the Maldives 17-0 in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification on Sunday.

Team Melli, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, will play Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in Group A on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The competition is the qualification process organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to determine the participating teams for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the 17th edition of the international men’s futsal championship of Asia.

A total of 15 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, excluding Kuwait - who automatically qualified as a host.

– Iran Fully Supports Pakistan’s Independence & Sovereignty

News from neighbouring Pakistan say thousands of people are out on the streets protesting the unceremonious exit of Prime Minister Imran Khan by his opponents in the parliament who analysts in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi say seem to be more concerned about ‘good’ relations with the US, instead of national sovereignty.

This became clear on Monday when the prime minister-elect made the fears of the Pakistani people that the country has become a client state of the US come true, by saying he will work for better relations with the US – without setting any conditions for Washington for reciprocal respect.

We in Iran wish all the best for the fraternal and friendly nation of Pakistan – both people and the politicians – but one thing that baffles us is: what Islamabad has gained from its one-sided ‘friendly’ relations with Washington.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

– Iran appoints new ambassador to Iraq

Iran has appointed a new ambassador to Iraq who will head to Baghdad soon to begin discharging his duties. The appointment was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Khatibzadeh said Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq will soon replace Iraj Masjedi as Iran’s top diplomat in Iraq. According to Khatibzadeh, Al Sadeq will soon head to Iraq.

– Iran’s Selen Arami wins Planet Earth Grand Prix at Kao children’s painting contest

Seven-year-old Iranian girl Selen Arami has won the Planet Earth Grand Prix at the 12th edition of the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Japan.

The contest is organized every year by Kao Corporation, a chemical and cosmetics company headquartered in Tokyo in the hope that paintings and thoughts expressed by children around the world on their sincere consideration in regard to conservation of the environment around them and the earth and its future, will inspire people across the globe, and lead to taking action for changing lifestyles.

– Iran affords opportunity to nominate tourism villages for UNWTO status

Home to many top tourism villages, Iran has a considerable chance to have some of those registered by the World Tourism Organization. The opportunity came late in March when the UN body announced its initiative for Best Tourism Villages will return for a second year to rural development.

Last September, Iran announced it nominated the villages of Kharanaq, Barandaq, and Lark for the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ label.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish