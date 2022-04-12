Burkinabe FM calls for gaining Iran experiences in fight against terrorism

The request was made during her telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as Iran is a country being involved in combating terrorism for years.

The Burkinabe foreign minister called for fostering economic, political, technological, and scientific ties with Iran and also asked for various help from Tehran.

Further, she congratulated all on arrival of the holy fasting month of Ramadan which started about a week ago.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister said that Africa is very important for the country’s foreign policy and then stressed that Iran is serious in strengthening ties with African countries, including Burkina Faso.

Islamic Republic is ready to hold a joint commission meeting to promote cooperation, Amirabdollahian said.

At the end of his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister expressed concerns over activities of Takfiri and extremist terrorists in Burkina Faso and western Africa.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish