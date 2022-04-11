Nasrallah: Recent Palestine events to have major repercussions for Israel’s future

In recent weeks, Palestinians have conducted a series of deadly operations against Israelis including in Tel Aviv, with the resistance groups hailing the operations as a legitimate response to Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

Nasrallah, during his televised speech on Monday, said that it will be an illusion on part of Israel if it thinks that the betrayal of certain Arab states would make Palestinian youths back down, Al Mayadeen reported.

He was referring to normalization of ties between Israel and several Arab countries including Bahrain and the UAE.

The Hezbollah secretary general said that the heroic actions of the Palestinian people, their braveness and firmness as well as their struggle to live a dignified life and their hope to liberate Muslims’ holy sites should be honored with all respect.

Nasrallah called on people of Lebanon and the Islamic world to have a massive turnout in this year’s rallies for International Quds Day that falls on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The Hezbollah chief also highlighted the role of resistance in defeating Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

He accused the US embassy in Beirut of seeking to postpone parliamentary elections in Lebanon, and said that one of the goals behind delaying the vote is to reduce people’s participation.

Yemen War

On the Saudi-led coalition war on Yemen, Nasrallah said he welcomes the two-month ceasefire that came into effect on April 3, and expressed hope that the truce serves as a beginning point of a political solution to the war which began on March 26, 2015.

Since the beginning, we have been calling for a stop to war and bloodshed. No one is after targeting Saudi Arabia, Nasrallah said, stressing that the only solution to the Yemen war is dialog.

4194**1424