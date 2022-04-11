Apr 11, 2022, 9:52 AM
13 Iranian shooters take part in Brazil competitions

Tehran, IRNA – 13 Iranian shooters will join 167 others from across the world to participate in the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.

The preliminary and final stages of air rifle is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.


Najmeh Khedmati, Alahe Ahmadi, Fatemeh Amini, Fatemeh Karamzadeh, Hadi Qorbani, Amir-Mohammad Nekunam, Mahyar Sedaqat, and Farzad Manaf-Far will represent Iran in air rifle category and Haniyeh Rostamian, Elham Arijani, zgolnoosh Sebqatollahi, Javad Foruqi, Vahid Golkhandan, Sajjad Hosseiniput, Mohsen Hedayat and Amir-Howssein Solat in air pistol.


The ISSF World Cup 2022 will be held in Rio de Janeiro from April 11 to 21 with 180 shooters from 28 countries.

