Tel Aviv besieged by “one thousand cuts from inside” strategy

Contrary to the current officials of the Zionist regime who inadvertently make threats against Iran and its nuclear sites, the first generation leaders of the regime used to exercise caution.

This is a sample of “barking dogs seldom bite”, since the Israeli regime suffers from fragmentation in power structure and rival political parties, economic crisis in sponsor Western countries, and a security deadlock in confrontation with the regional resistance.

In this way, the public atmosphere of the Zionist community has decayed inside despite all the efforts to draw a beautiful and powerful picture of the Israeli regime.

Occasional saber-rattling against Gaza and Hezbollah and sometimes against Iran proves the frailty the regime when it comes with the exaggerations it made about the three-way summit between Egypt, Israel and the UAE.

The recent four operations in Be'er Sheva, Hadera, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv that took 13 deaths and tens of injuries from the Zionists can be evaluated as a full war which the regional resistance has imposed on the Zionists without any casualties and material costs.

The operations have caused such confusion, horror and fear among the Zionist security apparatuses and its society that Naftali Bennett was forced to issues statement to relieve the Zionist society.

What the anonymous fighters carry out, along with all the capabilities of the Palestinian Resistance that has imposed the “one thousand cuts from inside” strategy to the Zionists, indicate how the foundations of Israeli regime will collapse.

The Zionist authorities and theoreticians were seeking to implement the “one thousand cuts” strategy against Iran and the regional Resistance in their dreams, but know the world is witnessing the reverse image inside the Israeli regime and in all of its allies, from Iraq to Lebanon and Yemen and especially the occupied Palestine, while the Israeli regime with thousands of security forces is unable to reckon with the Palestinian fighters.

