COVID-19 kills 39 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 39 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,616, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

2,894 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 384 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,918,860 patients out of a total of 7,191,643 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,558 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,077,522 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,156,201 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,533,574 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

