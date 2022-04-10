Iranian swimmer comes third in US games, breaks nat’l 200m record

Yavari who is currently residing in the US as a student broke his own national 200m free style record, swimming in 1:51.86.
Tehran, IRNA – Iranian swimmer Alireza Yavari become third in Spring 2022 Speedo Sectionals in Indiana, US, breaking his own national 200m record.
Yavari who is currently residing in the US as a student broke his own national 200m free style record, swimming in 1:51.86.
He also received the bronze medal in the competition.
