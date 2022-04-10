AEOI Spox stresses importance of building nuclear plants

Hailing Iran's achievements in nuclear technology field, Kamalvandi noted that these achievements are divided into four categories: radiation, energy, fuel generation, and research and development.

He referred to using sodium iodide I-131 in radioactive iodide for treating cancer, using radiation for sterilization, seed modification and dehydration, and taking advantage of gamma ray to process bee venom for medical applications, as well as the development of heavy water-related products and detergents as examples of achievements made in this field.

He went on to say that the Iranian government has put on its agenda building a 360MW-Darkhovin plant.

He also added that the European states accepted the fact that building nuclear plants is inevitable.

