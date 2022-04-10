Islamic Jihad: Israeli deterrence unable to defend it

Daoud Shihab, the media spokesman for the Islamic Jihad, was speaking on Saturday night with the Lebanon-based television channel, Al Mayadeen about a recent Palestinian operation in Tel Aviv.

During the operation that happened on Thursday, a young Palestinian man opened fire in one of the city’s busiest streets, killing two Israelis. A third one died a day later.

The Palestinian was later shot dead by Israeli forces in nearby Jaffa.

Daoud Shihab told Al Mayadeen that the operation that took place in the heart of Tel Aviv is an important sign that Palestinians’ response to Israeli aggression is not limited to a specific place.

He said that the operation showed that the resistance has shaken Israel’s fragile power and the regime has once again failed to recover its shaky image.

The Islamic Jihad official also said that the resistance movements are the true representative of the Palestinian nation in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

The Thursday Palestinian operation in Tel Aviv was the fourth in the city in the past several weeks.

Palestinian resistance groups say that such operations are in response to Israel’s aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people.

