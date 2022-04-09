Iran sees no limits for expansion of ties with UAE: Amirabdollahian

Speaking during a phone conversation with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Amirabdollahian said that Iran wants the good, security and progress for the UAE and all other neighbors in the region.

The two foreign ministers discussed issues of bilateral importance, as well as the latest regional and international developments including the situation in Syria, the developments going on in the Palestinian occupied lands and the talks underway in Vienna between Iran and the world powers on removal of sanctions on Tehran.

They also underlined the significance of further cooperation of private sectors of the two countries.

Amirabdollahian welcomed a temporary ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope for a full lifting of the human siege in the country and initiation of political dialogue among all the Yemeni sides.

Noting that the Zionist regime is the root cause of insecurity in the region, the Iranian foreign minister said that the presence of the Tel Aviv regime in the region is a threat for the entire region

The UAE foreign minister, for his part, called for reviewing ways for further expansion of bilateral relations with Iran in different areas.

He said that a recent visit to UAE by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the establishment of a temporary ceasefire in Yemen has provided a chance for all the sides to bolster peace and progress in the region and avoid tensions.

Al Nahyan said that his country will not allow other countries to use its soil for provocative actions against other neighboring countries.

