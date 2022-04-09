COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 49 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,577, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

1,757 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 304 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,913,934 patients out of a total of 7,188,749 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,647 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,058,452 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,120,485 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,494,155 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

