President Raisi terms nuclear knowledge as irreversible

Raisi made the remarks when visiting the Exhibition of Nuclear Achievements.

He visited nine new home-made nuclear achievements, as well as other scientific and peaceful ones in recent years, including different generations of Iranian-made centrifuges.

"Relying on Iranian young people and scientists and jihadist work is a model that always works and should be used in other areas as well," he added.

"Fortunately, the research work of scientists in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy is accelerating well and the government will support this process," he noted.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs Sorena Sattari also attended the event.

