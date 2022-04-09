Iran, Russia sign 1st MoU in exhibition industry

The MoU was signed by Head of Iran International Exhibitions Company Hooman Razdar and Director General of Expocentre Alexey Vyalkin.

Signing the MoU will help the two countries introduce their economic capacities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Vyalkin said after signing the agreement that Iranian companies would have more active participation in Expocentre.

Accordingly, the two sides reached a good agreement on a joint venture and presenting knowledge-based products.

Meanwhile, Razdar termed the MoU as the first and the most important one between the two sides.

He referred to exchange of exhibition sites and integrated cooperation as the most important articles of the MoU.

