Palestinians’ only choice for liberation is resistance: Spox

Racism, oppression, slaughter, extensive deprivations, daily humiliation of the Palestinian nation, and the naked terrorism of the apartheid Israeli regime constitute the main root of all the unrest in the occupied lands, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Saturday.

He noted that fighting against the occupiers was the legitimate, obvious, and natural right of Palestinians and a response to repeated aggressions of the Zionists against holy places and the Palestinian people.

The spokesman called on all the nations, governments, and international entities to act in accordance with the principle of the right to self-defense and providing the Palestinians with security and prevent the aggressions and crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine.

He underlined that the only way out of the crisis in Palestine was a referendum participated by all the main residents of Palestine and that Resistance was the only choice for Palestinians to force the Israeli regime to accept the democratic solution.

