Iran FM felicitates Muslim counterparts on holy month of Ramadan

In his messages, Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the Muslim nations will make maximum use of this holy month to deepen friendly relations and boost unity among the Muslim Ummah.
Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in separate messages to his counterparts from Islamic countries on Wednesday congratulated them on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.
