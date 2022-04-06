Apr 6, 2022, 3:28 PM
Iran criticizes Germany to imprison 93-year-old woman

Tehran, IRNA - Deputy Head of the Iranian Judiciary and Secretary of the county’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi on Wednesday criticized Germany's decision to imprison a 93-year-old woman for expressing her views.

In reaction to the re-imprisonment of a 93-year-old woman for denying the Holocaust in Germany and not accepting the abandonment of her view, Gharibabadi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that “having given so much leeway to launch a broadside against religions and sanctities, Germany fails tolerate a 93-year-old for merely expressing her views".

He added that “only double-standards? Absolutely not! It is a systematic clampdown against those refusing to kow-tow to West’s narratives.”

