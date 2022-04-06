Iran criticizes Germany to imprison 93-year-old woman

In reaction to the re-imprisonment of a 93-year-old woman for denying the Holocaust in Germany and not accepting the abandonment of her view, Gharibabadi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that “having given so much leeway to launch a broadside against religions and sanctities, Germany fails tolerate a 93-year-old for merely expressing her views".

He added that “only double-standards? Absolutely not! It is a systematic clampdown against those refusing to kow-tow to West’s narratives.”

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish