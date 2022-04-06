Iran embracing expansion of ties with Caspian Sea littoral states: FM

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow congratulated the advent of holy month of Ramadan on a phone call with his Iranian counterpart; then, the two sides discussed certain mutual and international issues in particular collaboration and coordination among littoral states of the Caspian Sea.



The Turkmen top diplomat referred to advancements at experts level to prepare drafts with the aim of enhancing cooperation among the littoral countries of the Caspian Sea, collaborating in scientific arena, coordinating Search and Rescue (SAR), fighting drug trafficking in this region, as well as deepening relationships among these states, holding joint meetings among foreign ministers of five littoral states of the Caspian Sea, and preparing joint sessions at leadership level.



For his part, Amirabdollahian pointed to development of amicable and progressing ties between Turkmenistan and Iran, noting that the Islamic Republic positively promotes expansion of relationship in all fields particularly among littoral states of the Caspian Sea.



The Islamic Republic of Iran always welcomes regional cooperation and joint working sessions to expand ties increasingly in particular in the Caspian Sea region, the Iranian foreign minister went on to say.



The Iranian FM also congratulated his Turkmen counterpart on the holy month of Ramadan, wishing for God’s grace and mercy to be showered upon Turkmenistan’s government and nation.



Amirabdollahian and his Turkmen counterpart met in China on Wednesday (March 30). The session was held on the sidelines of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors in China.

