US “Clueless Diplomacy” on Iran

The report assesses what it sees as “the US clueless diplomacy” towards Iran, and believes that such diplomacy “won’t stop a nuclear Iran.”

The report says that “the Iran nuclear deal of 2015 is dead. It has lost all meaning. What Iran has achieved since then U.S. president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement is irrevocable. Iran has mastered nuclear processes and developed novel ways of defending its nuclear sites.”

The analysis further says that “Iran cannot and will not give up a national project it has so heavily invested in over many decades and paid for in treasure and in blood.”

Foreign Policy believes that the 2015 nuclear deal cannot be sustainably revived “even with the best of intentions and the strictest of commitments.”

The publication points to a lack of “an overarching and coherent policy on Iran” by the United States at the present time and says that this policy “proceeds piecemeal without a pollical foundation”, adding that today’s political conditions are different from those in 2015 but the talks are going ahead in the 2015 environment.

Iran’s upper hand in Vienna talks

The report also speaks about the victory of the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks. It says that once the JCPOA revival agreement is reached, it would be a victory for Iran. It also says, during the Vienna talks and with the least resistance from the US, Iran has been allowed to determine the structure and framework as well as agenda, timetable and pace of the talks plus the level of negotiators “to suit its goals” and this is “an incredible feat”.

“Iran did not even have to negotiate directly with US officials,” the report says, adding “what the United States got in return is not evident” while the Iranian nuclear project has had a significant growth.

US defeat in West Asia

The Foreign Policy report also points to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last August after 20 years of war and believes that “it demonstrated to Iran that the United States will leave under pressure, it is ultimately helpless in an asymmetrical war and is incompetent” in its escape.

Iran’s clear strategy toward West

“A clear, comprehensive, and consistent strategy” by Tehran towards the West is another point raised by the report saying that it has neutralized the US strategy, as there are no more talks on a longer and stronger deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

Strategic Alliance with Russia and China

The American publication argues that Iran has the backing of Russia and China in the Vienna talks and is making a strategic alliance with them that “goes beyond the nuclear issue”. The report states that Moscow and Beijing “may not be much pleased” with Tehran’s nuclear program, but “their geostrategic priorities lie elsewhere in their faceoff” with Washington.

