Records of Iran's road freight transit promise good performance ahead 

This is achieved in the post-COVID-19 conditions with different global and regional constraints due to the pandemic.

"For instance, we still witness that Turkmenistan borders are closed to direct transit of trucks to the Central Asian countries. Similarly, due to the economic situation of Afghanistan, after the return of Taliban rule, transit of goods to this country has significantly decreased", Javad Hedayati, the director-general of Iran Transit and International Transportation Bureau, said.

Given the condition, achieving a record of 98% growth in truck transit is very valuable that shows unique potentials of Iran.

In March 2022, the number of road freight transits reached 43,000 trucks which was a new record compared to the average record in the last year (which was 33,650 trucks).

Iran is pursuing political and commercial convergence in the region as part of President Ebrahim Raisi's regional policy. This is evidenced by Iran's cooperation within the framework of regional treaties like Shanghai, ECO, and Eurasia.

After removal of banking and insurance sanctions against Iran, once the JCPOA is restored, Iran is expected to hit a historic record of 20-million-ton freight transit.

To this end, according to Hedayati, the country needs to provide other necessary requirements, including a unified administrative structure to manage transit through Iran's territory, upgrade soft and hard infrastructure, activate various customs facilities predicted in the law such as freight transshipment in the ports, and facilitate traffic at border crossing terminals via smart, knowledge-based technologies.

