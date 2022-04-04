Iranian streaming platform provides free education for students in Afghanistan

Filimo is an on-demand streaming service and has a “School” platform which offers educational courses for students in Iran in Persian language.

The platform has announced that the educational courses from preschool level to ninth grade have been accessible for students in Afghanistan free of charge.

The decision has been made to help Afghan students access educational sources in the current difficult situation.

Afghan students can now use Filimo School via an Afghanistan phone number.

Filimo School officially started operating in December 2016 to transform the quality of online education.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish