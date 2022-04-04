White House admits failure of anti-Iran campaign

Since former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed sanctions on Iran, many American statesmen as well as congressmen from both Republican and Democratic parties emphasized that the maximum pressure was a futile attempt.



In the latest stance, member of the US Senate Chris Murphy twitted a few days ago, “Not a single Iran deal opponent has a better idea. ‘Maximum pressure’ sanctions didn’t work. Sabotage and assassination hasn’t worked. War with Iran won’t work. Diplomacy is the only viable path that has ever expanded Iran’s breakout time.”



He addressed James Risch, a member of US Senate, who urged President Joe Biden to withdrew from the talks in Vienna, Austria, for revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and removal of anti-Iran sanctions.



Risch also wrote on his Twitter account on February, “The United States got nothing from Trump's 'maximum pressure' sanctions on Iran. In fact, things got worse… We should be ready to release those sanctions in exchange for Iran coming back into compliance with the deal.”



Despite the Trump administration’s insistence upon upholding the sanction project and maximum pressure on Iran, the strategy could not provide the US with any of its objectives such as promoting regime change in Tehran, hampering Iranians’ influence in the region as well as pushing the Islamic Republic to enter a negotiation proposed by the White House.



Following Trump’s failure in the 2020 presidential race, numerous American officials and experts explicitly said that Washington failed to reach its goals in encountering Iran. Even former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged that the White House could not reach all objectives in dealing with Tehran.



Director for Research at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy Patrick Clawson said that sanctions led Iran’s economy to non-oil economy and that such an alternation will make it harder to impose effective embargo on the country and international support for the pressure would fade away.



The United States’ failure in prompting other nations to accept its plan for extending arms embargo on Iran is considered a big humiliation at international level for the Trump administration as well.



The Biden administration has experienced the debacle of a failed maximum pressure, because the Islamic Republic succeeded in increasing trade ties with neighboring states and other nations around the globe significantly. Moreover, Iran could upsurge uranium enrichment up to 60 percent, so the White House’s addiction to sanctions and economic pressures on Iran in the Biden administration bore no fruit and the American policymakers decided to revive the JCPOA, which was criticized by certain Arab states and the Zionist regime.



The Tel Aviv regime resorted to terrorist attempts in a bid to sabotage Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and even tried to form Arab-Hebrew alliance against the Islamic Republic, but American news website Axios has reported that such convergence to stand against Iranians could not bear any fruit.



Analysts are of the opinion that the so-called maximum pressure expired long time ago and the Biden administration requires a deal with Iran despite the fact that the White House is trying to appease its regional allies, so the US is expected to pursue its own interests. In fact, strides made by certain Arab states and the Zionist regime to revitalize the failed maximum pressure seems to be a symbolic gesture in order to uphold the evil legacy of the Trump administration against Iran.

