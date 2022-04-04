Envoy: Tajikistan-Iran ties should outrank relations with other states

Making the remarks in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Mozaffar Mohammadi, Tajikistan’s deputy ambassador to Tehran added that after the Iranian election, President Ebrahim Raisi’s first foreign visit was to Dushanbe in September 2021, during which he met with Tajik leaders and officials and signed eight cooperation documents.

“We are now preparing the ground for the implementation of the agreements. I was appointed as Tajikistan deputy ambassador to Iran in the last days of the previous [Iranian calendar] year [which ended on March 20]. A part of my mission is, in cooperation with my colleagues in Iran and Tajikistan, to begin the implementation of these agreements as soon as possible.”

In addition, he said, “Over the course of my mission in Iran, I will do my best to bring the two countries closer in the political and cultural fields,” expressing hope that the two sides’ cooperation would surpass the present level as soon as possible.

Commenting on some disagreements between the two countries, Mohammadi stressed that they are not so major as to be called differences.

It is quite normal for the two countries’ relations to see occasional ups and downs, he said.

The Tajik diplomat emphasized that what’s important is that nothing can weaken the links, closeness, and friendship between Tajikistan and Iran, given their numerous similarities and commonalities in terms of culture, language, and religion.

Describing the level of cooperation as increasing and favorable, he said bilateral ties are currently at their highest level ever.

Mohammadi added that the background of the two countries’ bilateral political relations is also good, noting that following the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union and his country’s independence, Iran was the first state to recognize Tajikistan’s independence and establish political and diplomatic relations with it.

“Since then, the two countries have signed over 160 bilateral agreements, which have prepared the ground for their legal cooperation in all sectors.”

The two sides have also set up separate and joint committees to follow up on the implementation of the previously and newly signed agreements, Mohammadi said.

These committees are pursuing the two sides’ cooperation in different fields, including the electricity sector, he added, noting that Tajikistan has substantial water reserves as many big rivers flow across the country, which is a good opportunity for Iran to construct large hydroelectric power plants in the Central Asian country.

Iran is also capable of building dams and can export its techno-engineering services to Tajikistan in this field as well, the envoy said.

He noted that thousands of skilled Iranian forces are working at Tajikistan’s Rogun power plant, which is the biggest hydroelectric power plant in Central Asia.

The diplomat added that Tajikistan can, on the other hand, cooperate with Iran in the cultural and economic sectors, describing the level of bilateral trade ties as unsatisfactory in view of the countries’ capacities.

