Pres. Raisi orders frank investigation into Mashad incident

The incident occurred to a number of female football fans who intended to enter the stadium to watch a match between Iran and Lebanon national football teams who were playing world cup preliminary.

President Raisi called for severe punishment for those who caused the incident by their mismanagement of the situation.

Speaking in his Sunday evening cabinet meeting, the President expressed regret over the events on the sidelines of the Iran-Lebanon game, announcing that the government is definitely opposed to adopting such harsh methods.

Last Tuesday, Iran and Lebanon national football teams had the last preliminary world cup match that ended 2-0 in favor of Iran with Sardar Azmoon and Ali-Reza Jahanbakhsh goals. The game was an easy one for the Iranian footballers.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, too, on the following day said those behind the incident will be firmly dealt with.

