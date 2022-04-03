Apr 3, 2022, 2:57 PM
COVID-19 kills 38 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,315 with 38 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

1,275 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 215 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

1,275 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 215 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,886,942 patients out of a total of 7,167,646 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,667 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,946,854 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,924,402 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,277,855 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

