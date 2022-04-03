Iran's Parl. speaker congratulates Muslim counterparts on holy month of Ramadan

In the message, Qalibaf extended his congratulations on Ramadan as the month of blessing and praying to God.

It is also an opportunity for making efforts in unison to solve problems from which the Muslims are suffering and resolving the coronavirus crisis, he said.

He believed that strengthening and integration among Muslim countries under these special conditions will provide stability, security, lasting peace, and wellness in the Islamic world.

The speaker also emphasized that Iran's parliament welcomes any step toward boosting relations and constructive consultations with parliaments and assemblies of Muslim countries in resolving the coronavirus crisis.

The office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared today (April 3) as the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to reports, observation teams across the country, including those of the Leader’s office, could not sight the new crescent moon on Friday night and declared today, instead of Saturday, as the first day of Ramadan.

