Iran says is committed to prosperous Africa

Wrapping up a very fruitful & inspiring African tour by visiting Ghana & Sierra Leone. Africa is continent of golden opportunities, Saeed Khatibzade tweeted on Saturday.
He said that he was proud of decades-long presence of Iran's Red Crescent and development projects in Africa.
“Our commitment to a prosperous Africa remains unwavering,” the diplomat added.
