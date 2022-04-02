Apr 2, 2022, 3:17 PM
Iran says is committed to prosperous Africa

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman wrapped up his African tour by saying that Iran’s commitment to a prosperous African remained unwavering.

Wrapping up a very fruitful & inspiring African tour by visiting Ghana & Sierra Leone. Africa is continent of golden opportunities, Saeed Khatibzade tweeted on Saturday.

He said that he was proud of decades-long presence of Iran's Red Crescent and development projects in Africa.

“Our commitment to a prosperous Africa remains unwavering,” the diplomat added.

Wrapping up a very fruitful & inspiring African tour by visiting Ghana & Sierra Leone. Africa is continent of golden opportunities.

Proud of decades-long presence of Iran's Red Crescent & development projects there.

Our commitment to a prosperous Africa remains unwavering.

