Iran says is committed to prosperous Africa

Wrapping up a very fruitful & inspiring African tour by visiting Ghana & Sierra Leone. Africa is continent of golden opportunities. Proud of decades-long presence of Iran's Red Crescent & development projects there. Our commitment to a prosperous Africa remains unwavering.

