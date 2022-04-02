Iran announces Sunday first day of Ramadan

The headquarters said on Saturday that several observation groups working across the country failed to spot the new moon on Friday evening and this means that Saturday is the 30th day of Shabaan month and the first day of Ramadan month is Sunday.

Headquarters for Sighting the New Moon of the Supreme Leader's Office is tasked with dispatching observer groups across the country to monitor the sky to spot the crescent of the moon and identify the first day of lunar months.

