US checkmated by Iran's resistance: MP

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in Iran’s Parliament, said that the parties involved in Iran’s nuclear case try to deprive the Islamic Republic of Iran of its natural nuclear rights stipulated in the NPT, while developing countries are entitled by the very document to possess peaceful nuclear power.

Moreover, Rahimi Jahanabadi said, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is tasked with transferring the technology to the developing countries.

Iran and the P4+1; namely, China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, are holding talks in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the US unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018, leaving the remaining participants in difficulty with implementing it.

The Iranian MP said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was in a better position in the ongoing talks compared to the previous one that led to the JCPOA in 2015.

He further explained that Iran has increased the level of uranium enrichment, cut safeguards-related monitoring, added new centrifuges and increased them in accordance with an act passed in the parliament.

Thanks to the measures taken in response to the US’ withdrawal from the deal, the lawmaker noted, Iran has put in requests, including removal of sanctions, assurances that the US wouldn’t pull out in future, and verification of sanctions removal, to return to the JCPOA limitations.

If Tehran fulfilled its commitments and accepted the IAEA’s monitoring, what would be its outcome for Iranian people in their liveliness, Rahimi Jahanabadi asked as a question for the West.

The lawmaker said that the Israeli regime was trying to obstruct the talks to revive the JCPOA based on the argument that Iran would not be accountable to any other country if it passes this stage successfully.

The Israeli regime’s consultations turned out to be wrong when they advised the US to withdraw from the JCPOA in 2018, because the US had not achieved anything and the Western countries lost Iran’s market despite spending billions of dollars on sanctions against Iran, Rahimi Jahanabadi opined.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish