West seeks to defame Iran: Spox

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks in reaction to the passing of a resolution in the UN Human Rights Council against Iran.

Rejecting the resolution, Khatibzadeh said that it lacked legal validity and that proposition of the resolution by the UK and other Western countries and repeating the groundless accusations were biased and based on incorrect information.

Referring to the West’s attempts to defame Iran and continue the Iranophobia project, he said that not only do such immoral moves not help the condition of human rights in the world, but they also proliferate negative prototyping and labelling nations and inflict serious harms to the real concept of human rights.

He went on to say that the move is a clear example of misusing revered values and concepts for short-sighted political goals and that the Islamic Republic Iran condemns the measure taken by the UK and some others.

He also said that the mission of the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran was extended, who has already shown in the recent reports that he follows the agenda of the UK, the US, and the Zionist proposers of the resolution, and uses the human rights mechanisms of the UN as tools for ominous and illegal goals of the mentioned regimes.

Khatibzadeh also said that what has taken place in the UN human rights resolutions in the past few years has just been a one-way accusation of Iran, adding that countries that violate human rights cannot judge the human rights conditions in another country; they should be held accountable for their own crimes.

Determining a special rapporteur on human rights conditions for a country like Iran is basically “unjustified and unconstructive”, he said, bringing into consideration that Iran has always been loyal to its commitments to its own people and the international community despite the US’s “economic terrorism”.

Khatibzadeh also said that Iran has taken steps for promoting human rights at national, regional, and international levels.

Supporters of the resolution should first condemn the US measures, economic terrorism, and unilateral sanctions and their destructive effects on Iranian’s access to basic needs, for example medical equipment, during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He also noted that such attempts to change the place of the defendant and the plaintiff will bear no results for the proposers of the resolution.

