Iran sends over 30 humanitarian cargos to Afghanistan in recent months

“As a neighbor to Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood by the people of Afghanistan,” Majid Takht Ravanchi said at the Afghanistan Conference 2022 held in New York on Thursday focusing on support for the humanitarian response in Afghanistan.

In his remarks, the ambassador noted that financial support provided by the international community to the people of Afghanistan is critical in helping Afghanistan to get through the current difficult situation.

As Takht Ravanchi said, Iran has used its capacities and resources to help the Afghan people overcome the challenges they have faced over the past four decades.

“We have been hosting millions of refugees who have unfortunately received minimal international assistance in the last 40 years,” stressed the ambassador while referring to it as just one example of how Islamic Republic has, more or less single-handedly, helped the people of Afghanistan.

The ambassador further described seizure of frozen assets belonging to the people of Afghanistan as unlawful.

Takht Ravanchi went on to say that it was necessary to ensure hope for the future among the people of this country, especially among the younger generation who would lead Afghanistan in the future.

“This would not be possible unless an inclusive government is established and sufficient attention is paid to Afghanistan’s political and social structures that can involve people from all walks of life including ethnicities, men, women, and youth."

“Finally, I would like to reiterate my country's willingness to work with the international community to assist the people of Afghanistan to overcome the current challenges they face.”

