Famous Pakistani researcher, Iranologist honored

Ehsan Khazaei, Iran’s cultural consular and head of the Iran-Pakistan Persian Research Center, met with Arif Noushahi on Thursday and praised the services of this prominent Pakistani researcher and Iranologist.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat referring to the role of Noushahi in the development of Persian language and literature and Iranian studies in universities, especially in the Persian Research Center of Iran and Pakistan, described him as one of the best scientific and cultural figures of Pakistan.

He praised the extensive research of Dr. Noushahi in the field of Persian language teaching and the introduction of the common culture of the two countries.

Dr. Noushahi expressed gratitude to the Iranian cultural consulate for his selection as one of the winners of the Farabi Festival and said Persian-Iranian Research Center has provided many cultural and research services to strengthen the Persian language in its fifty years of life.

He added that Persian is the second language of Islam and this language is full of treasures, moral, literary, and human teachings.

The Pakistani scholar stated Ganj Bakhsh library, affiliated with the Persian-Iranian Research Center, has played an important role in promoting the Persian language and literature.

The Pakistani professor and researcher also referred to the scientific and cultural services of Iranian personalities such as Sabout, Jafari, Manzavi, Tasbihi, Mostafavi and Tamimdari in strengthening the scientific strength of the Persian Research Center and offered suggestions for improving the future activities of the Persian Research Center.

Dr. Noushahi also appreciated the efforts of the Iranian Cultural Consulate to promote the Persian language and literature, as well as the publication of Persian works in Urdu.

At the end of the meeting, the cultural advisor of Iran presented a plaque of appreciation some souvenirs on behalf of Farabi Festival to Dr. Noushahi.

272**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish