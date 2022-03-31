FM criticizes US for new sanctions on Iran

Amirabdollahian and Umurzakov discussed bilateral ties and important issues in the region.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian congratulated the Uzbek official on the New Year and Nowruz and expressed content with the growing relations between the two countries.

Referring to the potentials of cooperation between the two countries, he described these capacities in economy, transportation, and transit sectors, as well as exploitation of the existing capacities in Chabahar Port and Khaf-Herat railway.

Amirabdollahian announced Iran's readiness for broadening cooperation in all fields, especially in technology and knowledge-based companies.

Cooperation between the two countries about Afghanistan was another issue in the meeting, during which the Iranian foreign minister highlighted the need to use the existing mechanisms between the two countries regarding Afghanistan.

Umurzakov, for his part in the meeting, emphasized the importance of mutual ties in various fields and stressed the need to activate the existing capacities of the both countries.

Heading a delegation, Amirabdollahian left Iran on Tuesday for China to participate in meeting of Afghanistan neighbors .

The third meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors is being hosted by China in Beijing. The second round of the event was held on October 27 in Iran. Pakistan also hosted the first meeting of Afghanistan neighboring states online.

Iranian Foreign Minister has already met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Turkmen Foreign Minister and Indonesian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the third meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors.

